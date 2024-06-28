Hina Khan and Top 8 actors who dealt with Cancer

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2024

It has been detected recently that Hina Khan is having third stage breast cancer.

Manisha Koirala: Overcame ovarian cancer to become a cancer awareness campaigner.

Sonali Bendre: Fought metastatic cancer and went public with her inspirational battle.

Yuvraj Singh: Overcame a rare kind of lung cancer and came back to the cricket field full of energy.

Tahira Kashyap: Overcame breast cancer and turned into a spokesperson for early identification and education.

Anurag Basu: Overcame blood cancer to continue making powerful movies.

Kirron Kher: Overcame multiple myeloma and showed incredible bravery during her treatment.

Rakesh Roshan: Showed his tenacity and upbeat attitude while overcoming throat cancer.

