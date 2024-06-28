Hina Khan and Top 8 actors who dealt with Cancer
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 28, 2024
It has been detected recently that Hina Khan is having third stage breast cancer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Koirala: Overcame ovarian cancer to become a cancer awareness campaigner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonali Bendre: Fought metastatic cancer and went public with her inspirational battle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yuvraj Singh: Overcame a rare kind of lung cancer and came back to the cricket field full of energy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tahira Kashyap: Overcame breast cancer and turned into a spokesperson for early identification and education.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Basu: Overcame blood cancer to continue making powerful movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kirron Kher: Overcame multiple myeloma and showed incredible bravery during her treatment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakesh Roshan: Showed his tenacity and upbeat attitude while overcoming throat cancer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Malayalam webseries to watch on OTT
Find Out More