Hina Khan-inspired cotton suits to wear in office

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2024

Hina Khan is one of the Top TV divas with an impeccable fashion sense.

Source: Instagram

Even in simple cotton suits, she looks gorgeous as ever.

Source: Instagram

Hina Khan knows how to set the fashion trends and that's one of things that fans love the most about her.

Source: Instagram

Isn't she looking simply ravishing in a white cotton kurta set? The oxidised jewellery adds the bling.

Source: Instagram

As the Navratri festive season has begun, here's a fashion inspo by Hina Khan. Her cotton sharara suit is just too perfect to be glamorous.

Source: Instagram

Yellow suits Hina Khan really well. This gorgeous suit with floral print dupatta is adding to her beauty.

Source: Instagram

Like soft colours? Hina Khan looks so pretty in a white cotton Anarkali suit with baby pink dupatta.

Source: Instagram

White and blue combination will forever be a classic. And such chikankari cotton suits are much in trend of late.

Source: Instagram

Meet the sunshine. Hina Khan looks radiant as ever in this white cotton suit with a bright yellow dupatta.

Source: Instagram

The actress is currently serving inspiration to all as she is battling cancer with a broad smile on her face.

Source: Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 celeb-inspired blouse designs for Navratri and Durga Puja

 

 Find Out More