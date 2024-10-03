Hina Khan-inspired cotton suits to wear in office
Hina Khan is one of the Top TV divas with an impeccable fashion sense.
Even in simple cotton suits, she looks gorgeous as ever.
Hina Khan knows how to set the fashion trends and that's one of things that fans love the most about her.
Isn't she looking simply ravishing in a white cotton kurta set? The oxidised jewellery adds the bling.
As the Navratri festive season has begun, here's a fashion inspo by Hina Khan. Her cotton sharara suit is just too perfect to be glamorous.
Yellow suits Hina Khan really well. This gorgeous suit with floral print dupatta is adding to her beauty.
Like soft colours? Hina Khan looks so pretty in a white cotton Anarkali suit with baby pink dupatta.
White and blue combination will forever be a classic. And such chikankari cotton suits are much in trend of late.
Meet the sunshine. Hina Khan looks radiant as ever in this white cotton suit with a bright yellow dupatta.
The actress is currently serving inspiration to all as she is battling cancer with a broad smile on her face.
