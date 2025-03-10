Hina Khan's Top 10 ethnic wear looks you must try
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 10, 2025
White suit with pink dupatta looks gorgeous on Hina
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hina looks pretty in simple blue suit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress exude charm in pink suit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shimmery yellow co-ord set gives a Morden touch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Turquoise suit with golden pattern embrace her beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hot pink suit with golden embroidery is all about elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yellow floral sharara set helps her stand out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yellow kurti looks wow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blush pink suit set gives a perfect traditional look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
White kurta paired with hot pink dupatta looks classy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Singer Mika Singh reveals his stunning property portfolio: 99 houses and counting
Find Out More