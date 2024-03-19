Holi 2024: Let Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other beauties help you style your hair this festive season

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

A half bun just like Alia Bhatt here, is trendy and cool. 

You can also braid your hair just like Alia did. 

Ananya's top ponytail is a winner during such occasions. 

Anushka Sharma's sleek ponytail is a comfortable style during Holi. 

Deepika Padukone here is also seen sporting a sleek hairdo. It's perfect for champied hair too. 

A messy bun is a smart way to style your hair and have some fun.  

Esha Gupta pulled her hair in a bun and left some strands loose. Check it out here.

Here's another hairstyle by Esha you can take inspiration from. 

A beach wave is just perfect for Holi. Make sure you have treated your hair first.

A frizzy look will give you the hippie vibes, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Priyanka Chopra's half ponytail is also a must-try for events.

Pigtails for the spunky and sporty self that you are. Priyanka aces the look no? 

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a hair braid hair. She looks adorable no? It's a cute hairdo you can try.

Here's Sara Ali Khan as well. The braided pleats will make you look like Sara! 

Last but not least, Sara Tendulkar, in a bubble tail. Funky hairstyle, no? 

