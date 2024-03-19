Holi 2024: Let Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other beauties help you style your hair this festive season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
A half bun just like Alia Bhatt here, is trendy and cool.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can also braid your hair just like Alia did.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya's top ponytail is a winner during such occasions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's sleek ponytail is a comfortable style during Holi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone here is also seen sporting a sleek hairdo. It's perfect for champied hair too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A messy bun is a smart way to style your hair and have some fun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta pulled her hair in a bun and left some strands loose. Check it out here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's another hairstyle by Esha you can take inspiration from.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A beach wave is just perfect for Holi. Make sure you have treated your hair first.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A frizzy look will give you the hippie vibes, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra's half ponytail is also a must-try for events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pigtails for the spunky and sporty self that you are. Priyanka aces the look no?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh opted for a hair braid hair. She looks adorable no? It's a cute hairdo you can try.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Sara Ali Khan as well. The braided pleats will make you look like Sara!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least, Sara Tendulkar, in a bubble tail. Funky hairstyle, no?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 DIY facepacks to try before Holi to protect your skin from harmful chemicals
Find Out More