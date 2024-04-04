Homemade scrubs that are important for your skincare routine
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Scrub with coffee grounds and coconut oil: Promotes circulation, lessens irritation, and leaves skin feeling refreshed and smooth.
Scrub with brown sugar and avocado: Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this scrub firms, hydrates, and encourages the formation of collagen.
Yogurt, Coffee and turmeric scrub: Has antimicrobial qualities, reduces inflammation and acne, balances skin tone, and leaves skin looking radiant.
Scrubbing with baking soda and lemon juice evens out skin tone, controls oil production, and lightens dark spots and acne scars.
Yogurt and oatmeal scrub: Balances pH levels, gently exfoliates skin, and soothes and nourishes sensitive skin.
Scrub with sea salt and olive oil: Purges pollutants, clears pores, and adds moisture for a face that glows.
Sugar and honey scrub: Hydrates and encourages skin renewal while exfoliating dead skin cells.
Almond flour and honey scrub: Provides nourishment and softness to parched skin, while gently removing dead cells to reveal a radiant complexion.
