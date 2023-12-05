Housefull 5 star Akshay Kumar's secret to look and feel 36 even at 56

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood.

Even at the age of 56, he has maintained himself in such a way that he is admired by everyone.

He recently shared some tips on what to do and what not to in order to stay healthy.

One of the biggest tips that he gave was about the time of our meals.

According to him, we should always eat our meals in a timely manner.

He put most pressure on dinner and said that having dinner late or just before sleeping causes a lot of problems.

Some problems that can occur due to this according to him are, acid reflux, digestive problems and struggle in weight loss.

He said, you are free to eat anything but make sure you do so at least 3 hours before sleeping.

The perfect time for the same would be at around 7-8 PM.

He says it will be difficult but only for 7 days, after that this will become a habit.

