How a Korean nighttime skincare routine can change your skin forever

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024

To get rid of all the dirt, the Koreans undergo a double cleansing during their PM ritual, first with cleansing oils and then a mild cleanser.

Exfoliation is a part of the weekly PM treatment in K-beauty routines. After cleansing, it is best to do this because it eliminates dead skin cells.

Never neglect to tone your skin in the evening with a mild, alcohol-free toner.

Apply a skin-softening lotion in the evening that is enhanced with beneficial ingredients like sake or ceramides.

Use a serum to replenish your skin throughout the PM regimen to aid with any target skin issues you may have.

Use a spot treatment to dry up any lesions if you have skin that is prone to acne.

A crucial stage in the evening skincare process is applying a sleeping mask that provides your skin with intense moisture and hydration.

An essential component of the Korean PM skincare routine is the eye cream. Thus, take good care of the delicate skin around your eyes.

