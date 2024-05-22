How can Korean skincare ingredients like rice water help in getting a natural glow?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2024
Natural Cleanser: Gently cleanses the skin of pollutants, oil, and debris.
Anti-Inflammatory: Calms skin that is sensitive and prone to acne by reducing redness and swelling.
pH balance: Assists in preserving the pH balance of the skin, hence mitigating dryness and irritation.
Soft exfoliants in it help remove dead skin cells and expose younger-looking skin underneath.
Nutritious: High in vitamins and minerals, which offer vital nutrition for good skin.
Calming Sunburn: relieves sunburn and supports the restoration of the skin's protective layer.
Minimizes Pores: Reduces and tightens enlarged pores to give the skin a smoother texture.
Prevents outbreaks: By regulating excessive oil production, acne outbreaks are less likely to occur.
