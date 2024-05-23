How can you follow a Korean skincare routine daily?
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 23, 2024
Always make it a point to remove your make up before going to sleep.
Start and end your day with double cleansing.
Face scrubs are very important to remove the hidden dirt in skin.
If you want to relax your eyes then choose a cool eyepad or a cool soothing eyecream.
Sheet masks are nice to apply in summers to rejuvenate the skin.
Facial masks are super friendly and can make your skin tight.
Use of SPF, daily, is very important.
Toners can be used daily so that they can close the open pores.
