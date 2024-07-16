How did Mona Singh lose 15 kgs of weight without going to the gym?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2024

Mona Singh is a well renowned actress in the television industry.

She is well-known for her body transformation in addition to her acting.

She has regularly discussed her experience in reducing weight.

In an interview, she stated that she has shed almost 15 kg of weight.

She dropped weight only by sticking to a healthy diet; she never went to the gym.

She chose yoga, and she practiced it religiously.

She thinks that adhering to a regimen requires discipline.

Mona Singh consumed a high-fiber diet. She also sought to limit her intake of junk food from outside and limit it to cooked meals.

