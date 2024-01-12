How much Mukesh Ambani pays to his driver and cook?

Vridhi Soodhan

Jan 12, 2024

Mukesh Ambani gave up his whole salary in August 2022 because of the Covid pandemic's effects on the economy and business.

Before then, Ambani had set a personal salary cap of ₹15 crore for the preceding 11 years to provide a model of moderation for executive compensation scales.

But Mukesh Ambani appears to take the lead when it comes to ensuring the financial security of his staff.

Mukesh Ambani's personal driver earns an astounding ₹2 lakh a month, as disclosed in a social media video.

The Ambani family does not publicly disclose which agency they use to find qualified drivers, and their private information is kept confidential.

The business tycoon prefers to eat rice, chapati, and daal, which are simple and basic foods. Mukesh Ambani enjoys trying out different restaurants and doesn't mind going to any kind of restaurant.

It's clear that Mukesh Ambani relies heavily on his chef in his daily life, and if you're curious about the chef's salary, here's the scoop.

The chef at Antilia, where Mukesh Ambani lives, reportedly makes Rs 2 lakh a month.

Not only that, but Mukesh Ambani's staff members also get tuition reimbursement and insurance. The employees' children go to school in the United States.

