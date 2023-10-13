How Sara Ali Khan lost 45 kgs to get to the perfect Bollywood ready body

Sara Ali Khan is one of the fittest actors in the industry. However, her journey towards fitness is quite inspiring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Sara's inspiring weight loss journey

Sara is one of the fittest actresses but the lady went through a major transformation to be one amongst the fittest.

96 kgs to 51 kg!

Sara was 96 kgs before she entered the Bollywood industry. To make her way in the industry she came down from 96 to 51 kgs.

Sara's routine

Here's all that you need to know about Sara Ali Khan's routine that helped her in the weight loss.

A healthy breakfast to start

Sara prefers having egg whites, oats and fresh fruits in the morning.

Lunch time!

Sara has grilled chicken, fish, vegetables and brown rice for lunch.

Cheating is allowed!

A cheat is allowed and Sara also loves to have burgers, pizzas on her cheat meal day. However, cheat meal is just once in a month.

A light dinner

Sara likes to have soup, salad for dinner. She also has grilled chicken and fish.

Why weight loss?

Sara spoke about why she decided to loose weight in an interview. She revealed she had PCOS and it was getting worse.

Snack time!

When hungry in between, Sara prefers fruits, nuts and protein bars.

Exercise is a must!

Sara is regular with exercising along with this diet plan.

