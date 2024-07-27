How to cure dark spots with Korean skincare routine?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Double cleanse your face to remove the oil from your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go for a mild scrub to remove extra dirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koreans are known to treat any skin problem by applying two essential products, first is the toner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next comes the serum which helps in lightening the dark spots or scars on the face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you feel there are dark circles troubling you as well, you can apply an under eye cream.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face creams are important and are known as moisturizers which keeps your skin nourished.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To avoid tanniong you should apply SPF cream everyday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean sheet masks are perfect to cool down your skin on a hot summer day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Govinda and other Top 8 superstitious stars in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More