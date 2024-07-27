How to cure dark spots with Korean skincare routine?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 27, 2024
Double cleanse your face to remove the oil from your skin.
Go for a mild scrub to remove extra dirt.
Koreans are known to treat any skin problem by applying two essential products, first is the toner.
Next comes the serum which helps in lightening the dark spots or scars on the face.
If you feel there are dark circles troubling you as well, you can apply an under eye cream.
Face creams are important and are known as moisturizers which keeps your skin nourished.
To avoid tanniong you should apply SPF cream everyday.
Korean sheet masks are perfect to cool down your skin on a hot summer day.
