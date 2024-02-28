How to get Korean glass skin in a week ?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
To achieve the best results, utilize a residue-free cleaning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weekly exfoliation allows for maximum removal of dead cells.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To get smooth, radiant skin, use a high-quality serum.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use a toner once a day to reduce the size of your pores after exfoliating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To adequately hydrate, apply the right moisturizer. Moisturizers are super important.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For daily UV ray protection, slather your skin with sunscreen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Utilize a regular eye cream to combat wrinkles and rejuvenate your skin. This makes you look younger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean sheet masks once a week can help with skin care.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 conspiracy thrillers to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More