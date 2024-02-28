How to get Korean glass skin in a week ?

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

To achieve the best results, utilize a residue-free cleaning.

Weekly exfoliation allows for maximum removal of dead cells.

To get smooth, radiant skin, use a high-quality serum.

Use a toner once a day to reduce the size of your pores after exfoliating.

To adequately hydrate, apply the right moisturizer. Moisturizers are super important.

For daily UV ray protection, slather your skin with sunscreen.

Utilize a regular eye cream to combat wrinkles and rejuvenate your skin. This makes you look younger.

Korean sheet masks once a week can help with skin care.

