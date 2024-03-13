How to get Korean like glass skin in just a month?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Double cleansing is the first step in getting a Korean like glass skin.
Exfoliate your face properly to remove the oil and dirt from within.
Apply toner suitable to your skin. Many people skip this step, but you shouldn’t.
Then gently rub the best suited serum for your skin.
Once a week you can also apply a face sheetmask. It will have a natural shine and glow.
Using thick layers of moisturizers is advantageous for your skin.
At last use SPF, be it a morning or an evening skincare routine.
Remember to use a soft towel to clean your face whenever required as the thick ones might prove to be harmful for your skin.
