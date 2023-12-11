How to get the ideal Korean glass skin?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
To maintain this routine, you don't need to buy a lot of pricey products; all you need to do is make sure you follow these instructions.
The goal of Korean glass skin is to have a complexion that is radiant, clear, and appears as poreless and smooth as a piece of glass.
The double cleansing method is also the standard for Korean glass skin.
It's now time to tone your skin to create a supple and smooth foundation. Use a toner to gently exfoliate and refine the texture of your skin after cleansing.
Just pick out a thin sheet mask and put it on your face. In order for the serum to effectively penetrate your skin and increase hydration, leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes.
While your sheet mask is on, use a lip care product to help remove any dry or dead skin cells from your lips, leaving them soft and smooth.
Keeping your skin hydrated and healthy requires regular moisturizing.
Finish off your Korean glass skin by using a sunscreen with at least 30 SPF. A key component of Korean skin care products is sunscreen.
