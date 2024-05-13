How to maintain a Korean hair care routine for a month to get stronger and thicker hair?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
Always wash your hair on alternate days and never daily as it may weaken them.
Hair serums are in trend and are helpful in keeping the hair frizz free.
Oiling is super important for those scalp which tend to remain dry in all the seasons.
Head massages can comfort you and help in blood regulation.
Don't ignore your splitends. You should get a regular haircut every now and then.
Don't comb your wet hair because they might get tangled up and cause hairfall.
Never keep your wet hair in a covered towel for long. They might change the texture of your hair.
Always take bath with mild water which is neither too cold nor too hot.
