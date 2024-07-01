How to repair damaged hair with Korean haircare routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Using chemical free shampoos that suits your scalp type is important.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After washing your hair with shampoo, use a light conditioner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try to keep the temperature mild while washing your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hair serums can really work if applied regularly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Essential oils for oiling your scalp once a week is good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drink enough water to stay hydrated so that your hair are also not getting dry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A good diet effects the growth of your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massaging regularly is suggested for a good hair growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare secrets that never go out of fashion

 

 Find Out More