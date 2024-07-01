How to repair damaged hair with Korean haircare routine
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 01, 2024
Using chemical free shampoos that suits your scalp type is important.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After washing your hair with shampoo, use a light conditioner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to keep the temperature mild while washing your hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hair serums can really work if applied regularly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Essential oils for oiling your scalp once a week is good.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drink enough water to stay hydrated so that your hair are also not getting dry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A good diet effects the growth of your hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Massaging regularly is suggested for a good hair growth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare secrets that never go out of fashion
Find Out More