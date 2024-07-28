Huma Qureshi birthday: Know her educational qualifications, net worth and other facts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2024

Birthday: July 28, 1986 is Huma Qureshi's birthday. She is one of the most talented actresses from Bollywood.

Net Worth: An estimate of her net worth places her at $4 million.

Family: Huma Qureshi was raised in Delhi by a Muslim family. Saleem Qureshi, her father, is a restaurateur who owns a chain of eateries.

Brother: Saqib Saleem, her brother, is a well-known actor from Bollywood films.

Education: Huma graduated from University of Delhi's Gargi College with a bachelor's degree in history.

Boyfriend: Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz is said to be Huma Qureshi's partner, although she has been quiet about her personal life.

Career Start: Prior to making her screen debut in Anurag Kashyap's "Gangs of Wasseypur" (2012), she started her acting career in theater and advertisements.

Fun Fact: Huma is renowned for her adaptable roles, jolly nature and well mannered ethics.

