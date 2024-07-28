Huma Qureshi birthday: Know her educational qualifications, net worth and other facts
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 28, 2024
Birthday: July 28, 1986 is Huma Qureshi's birthday. She is one of the most talented actresses from Bollywood.
Net Worth: An estimate of her net worth places her at $4 million.
Family: Huma Qureshi was raised in Delhi by a Muslim family. Saleem Qureshi, her father, is a restaurateur who owns a chain of eateries.
Brother: Saqib Saleem, her brother, is a well-known actor from Bollywood films.
Education: Huma graduated from University of Delhi's Gargi College with a bachelor's degree in history.
Boyfriend: Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz is said to be Huma Qureshi's partner, although she has been quiet about her personal life.
Career Start: Prior to making her screen debut in Anurag Kashyap's "Gangs of Wasseypur" (2012), she started her acting career in theater and advertisements.
Fun Fact: Huma is renowned for her adaptable roles, jolly nature and well mannered ethics.
