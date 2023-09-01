Ibrahim Ali Khan Hits The Gym In Style In These Viral Photos

We bet you can't keep your eyes off Ibrahim Ali Khan as he gets clicked in a comfortable workout gear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

FITNESS INSPIRATION

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is known for doling out fitness goals for his fans.

PERFECT WORKOUT WARDROBE

For his recent workout session, Ibrahim looked dapper as he paired black gym shorts with a matching vest.

WORKOUT GLOW?

Ibrahim had that the perfect post-exercise glow as he showed off his physique in recent photos.

MASSIVE FAN BASE

Ibrahim has been successful in building a massive fan base for himself ahead of his much-anticipated Bollywood debut.

FOOTBALL LOVER

Ibrahim has often grabbed headlines for his love for football.

WINS HEARTS

Ibrahim Ali Khan won hearts when he flaunted his football skills at a tournament in Mumbai last month.

NEW PROJECT?

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently seen with Khushi Kapoor outside Bollywood’s popular casting director, Mukesh Chhabra’s office.

JOURNEY TO STARDOM

Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

FIRST FILM DETAILS

Sara had recently confirmed that Ibrahim has finished his first acting project.

