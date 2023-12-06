Include this in your Korean skincare routine to reduce skin's aging

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

You may be familiar with a few well-known Korean skincare techniques, like glass skin. However, are you familiar with snail mucin?

Often referred to as snail slime, snail mucus is a skincare ingredient that promises youthful-looking skin and minimizes ageing signs.

Mucin from snails increases collagen synthesis. Our skin's structural protein, collagen, keeps it elastic and young-looking.

The ability of our skin to hold onto moisture decreases with age. As a naturally occurring humectant, snail mucin keeps your skin hydrated and moisturized.

Its well-known ability to repair and heal skin makes this Korean skincare ingredient even more popular.

Its antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties all combine to promote the development of new skin cells.

Because of its extreme sensitivity, human skin is continuously exposed to harmful environmental elements like pollution, UV rays and free radicals.

Snail mucin also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which work together to fight free radicals and shield the skin from environmental factors that cause premature aging of the skin.

Snail mucin helps preserve a youthful complexion, minimize moisture loss, and improve overall skin health by repairing damaged skin barriers.

