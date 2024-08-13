Independence Day 2024 Weekend travel ideas to holiday like a celeb
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 13, 2024
Nothing like Dubai for a nice four-day trip. It is near-by and is a favourite destination of many stars including Shah Rukh Khan.
Travel to London, UK and enjoy the good weather like Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor.
Bali is also a good location to travel over the extended long weekend to have some relaxing time.
Madlives, of course, remains the most favourite holiday destination. Soak in the sand and beach vibes over the holidays.
Bangkok in Thailand is a perfect holiday destination if planning trip with your boy or girl gang.
If one wants to extend the already extended holiday, New York is the destination to visit. You may be able to spot Bollywood stars on Times Square.
Toronto in Canada serves the best holiday vibes as it has both - the vibes of a city life and Ontario Waterfront to spend relaxing time.
When in India, what better location than Goa for a holiday? Kartik Aaryan sure loves the beach life.
Given that it is Independence Day weekend, one can also travel to Wagah Border, Amritsar to witness the military ceremony.
Gang of friends can also travel to New Delhi and enjoy the Rang De Basanti moments.
