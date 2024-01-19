Indian Police Force actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s different sources of income, apart from movies

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Indian Police Force, a new series on Amazon Prime Video, marks the digital debut of actress, producer, and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Together with Sandeep Mane, Shilpa Shetty Kundra founded SVS firm, a VFX firm, in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The gifted Bollywood actress is a co-owner of the well-known fine-dining establishment Bastian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DreamSS is a clothing line that Shilpa Shetty Kundra founded in 2020 that offers women's leisure apparel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The multi-talented actress entered the fitness industry in 2019 with the release of the Simple Soulful: Shilpa Shetty exercise app.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 48-year-old actress has endorsement deals with a number of well-known companies, including Chicnutrix, ZOFF, Yakult Danone, and Fast&Up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has invested in several start-up businesses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In addition, Shilpa Shetty Kundra earns money as a reality show judge and host. Several internet sources claim that she is among the highest-paid judges on reality shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Salaar on OTT, Top 10 Tamil-Telugu action thrillers to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More