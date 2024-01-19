Inside 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey’s house
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
The greatest hit of Vikrant Massey's career, 12th Fail, is a biographical drama that was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey announced on social media in 2020 that he had finally bought his ideal home.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Broken But Beautiful co-star Sheetal Thakur and the 12th Fail actor wedded the marriage in February 2022. The actor posted a few pictures from the 2021 griha pravesh puja.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The property, which is on Madh Island, has an enormous balcony with an amazing 180-degree view of the Arabian Sea.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple decided to create their drawing area with a bohemian theme, making it an ideal place to have intimate indoor gatherings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The house's interior design incorporates earth tones, contemporary furnishings, exquisite artwork, bookcases, marble flooring, and other elements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Additionally, there is a large dining room in the house with a gorgeous wooden dining table.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When asked which place in the house he liked best, Massey responded, "My balcony. I have the sea right in front of me. "
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies that prove Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Box Office
Find Out More