Inside Sara Tendulkar's grand and magnificent Mumbai home in just 10 pics
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Sara Tendulkar stays with her family in their luxurious Mumbai home.
Sara is an internet personality and is usually in news because of dad Sachin Tendulkar and rumoured bf Shubman Gill.
The 26-year-old completed her senior education from University College London.
Sachin can often be seen chilling in his widespread garden filled with greenery.
The whole family is quite religious and has a lot of photos and statues of Gods in their room.
The God of Cricket can often be seen praying in photos.
Being from the family of an athlete, all the members lead a healthy life.
A lot of photos of Sachin are often in that one corner where he can be seen sitting on his cane chair.
The entrance of the home is quite elegant in itself with a good mix of lighting and nature.
Plants and trees can be seen all around the house which gives a fresh vibe to live in.
