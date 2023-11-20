Inside Sara Tendulkar's grand and magnificent Mumbai home in just 10 pics

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Sara Tendulkar stays with her family in their luxurious Mumbai home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara is an internet personality and is usually in news because of dad Sachin Tendulkar and rumoured bf Shubman Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 26-year-old completed her senior education from University College London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin can often be seen chilling in his widespread garden filled with greenery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The whole family is quite religious and has a lot of photos and statues of Gods in their room.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The God of Cricket can often be seen praying in photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Being from the family of an athlete, all the members lead a healthy life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A lot of photos of Sachin are often in that one corner where he can be seen sitting on his cane chair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The entrance of the home is quite elegant in itself with a good mix of lighting and nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Plants and trees can be seen all around the house which gives a fresh vibe to live in.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Squid Game 2 to Leo: Top 15 new movies, web series coming soon on Netflix

 

 Find Out More