Inside Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress Kriti Sanon’s beautiful home
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Kriti Sanon has a cute yet luxurious house and she keeps posting pics from her house, be it her selfies or be it with her family.
The washing area seems to be pretty huge. Her pets could easily play all day long over here.
It seems Kriti Sanon likes to keep plants inside her home to give a more aesthetic vibe.
This corner seems to be a perfect spot for doing photo sessions.
We can see some wooden work has also been done in Kiti Sanon's home and it looks classy.
What else can be the best place for a sunkissed picture! Kriti looks super cool.
The black and white flooring gives a new touch to the house.
A cute spot beside the window panel to sit and enjoy with her pups.
