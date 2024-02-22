Inspired by celeb baby names? Here are the most trending ones to choose from
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
One prominent trend among the many fashionable baby names that are becoming more and more popular is one that was inspired by the names of Bollywood celebrities.
Raha is a name that means "peace" in Arabic, "joy" in Swahili, "clan" in Sanskrit, and "comfort" in Bangla.
With inspiration from the celestial heavens, the name Vyomi transcends earthly dimensions and bestows upon its bearer a sense of cosmic connectedness and ethereal beauty.
The Turkish meaning of the name Akaay is "shining moon" or "from the moon's shine." It's claimed that the name is gender neutral.
On the other hand, the name Krit represents the act of creation itself, possessing a sense of creative force within its syllables.
Reva, its vivid energy and vivacious spirit encapsulate happiness and vigor.
In a similar vein, the name Ariv has a rich meaning that embodies intelligence and wisdom.
Idha is a deeply symbolic figure who embodies anchoring and the very essence of the earth.
