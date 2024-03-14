Interesting ways of Korean hair care routine to follow

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Use light products for conditioning and rinsing your hair after a brief wash.

Don't wash your hair with hot water, please. Your hair may become harmed by this.

Once the cuticles have been shampooed, seal them in with cold water. The way the hair feels might get better.

Regular massages of the scalp can enhance blood circulation. Check them out!

Heat styling is not recommended; strive for a natural look instead.

As a supplemental therapy, think about utilizing rinses made of green tea or ginseng.

Your hair's strength will decrease as you pull it longer. Get rid of tight hairstyles by pulling your hair.

Select cushions with satin or silk fillings to decrease friction.

