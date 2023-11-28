IPL auction: After Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians, a look at the biggest trades ever
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Hardik Pandya switched back to Mumbai Indians before the 2024 season and will be looking to replicate old success with the squad.
The all-rounder previously won IPL with Mumbai Indians 4 times but was let go in the 2022 auction by the team.
Shikhar Dhawan switched to Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad, later in 2022 he switched to Kings XI Punjab.
Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 season and now Rajasthan Royals in 2022.
Gautam Gambhir switched to KKR from Delhi Daredevils which was one of the biggest moves as he led the team to 2 IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.
KL Rahul left Sunrisers Hyderabad for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016.
Quiton de Kock left Royal Challengers Bangalore for Mumbai Indians in 2019.
Dwayne Smith got traded to Chennai Super Kings by Mumbai Indians in 2014, the move ended up being particularly successful.
Mumbai Indians reinforced their bowling attack by attaining Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 season.
Rahul Tewatia went from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and later to Gujarat Titans.
Australian batter Chris Lynn switched to Mumbai Indians from Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.
