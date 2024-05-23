Is Korean haircare regimen difficult or easy, let's find out
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2024
Do not tie your wet hair as they are weak at that point and might break.
Make sure your hairstyles are comfortable and soft for your scalp.
It was believed in earlier times that plaiting your hair into braids helps in hair growth.
Never leave your hair uncombed as they might get tangled badly.
Head massages are a great way to relax and increase the blood circulation.
One should have a routine for oiling their hair, may be once or twice a week.
Try to avoid extra chemicals or hair treatments that can damage your hair badly.
The lesser you use heating tools on your hair, the more your hair will live.
