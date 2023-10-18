Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant inspired traditional fits for Navratri and Durga Puja

Navratri 2023: Let Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta guide you to acing festive looks. Here is a look at the best of their ethnic wardrobe

Urmimala Banerjee

Oct 18, 2023

Navratri 2023: Shloka Mehta

This bright yellow and red mirror work lehenga is all things traditional

Navratri 2023: Shloka Mehta lehenga

That elaborate lehenga in teal with dusky rose dupatta is desi glam

Navratri 2023: Shloka Mehta in saree

She wore this lovely saree with a matha patti for a cultural programme

Navratri 2023: Pretty in pink

Millions of girls would love to wear this gorgeous pink lehenga worn by Shloka Mehta

Navratri 2023: Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant shines in a simple white and pink lehenga

Navratri 2023: Radhika Merchant

This fuss-free powder blue lehenga of Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous

Navratri 2023: Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is a picture of elegance in this dove grey saree

Navratri 2023: Isha Ambani

This baby pink printed lehenga looks great on Isha Ambani

Navratri 2023: Isha Ambani

Her simple peach sharara has been accessorized with diamonds and rubies

Navratri 2023: Isha Ambani in pink

We love her look in this pink lehenga with her mom Nita Ambani

