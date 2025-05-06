Isha Ambani stuns in regal gown and Maharaja's heritage necklace at Met Gala 2025
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2025
Isha Ambani’s 2025 Met Gala look was a superb masterclass in the cultural fusion of high-octane glamour and sophistication.
Isha rocked a custom made Anamika Khanna outfit that took about 20,000 hours to make, making it a wearable art piece, not just couture
The outfit had a halter-style corset embroidered with pearls and gold thread in an infinity motif, sharply tailored black trousers, and a cool white jacket
Isha also rocked a Cartier diamond necklace which once belonged to the Maharaja of Nawanagar around her neck
She leveled it up all a notch with diamond buttons trailing down her coat, Tiffany & Co. bird rings
The hair style game was on point as well, her braid was adorned with a decorative hair accessory-likely a peacock-shaped pin or jewelry
The makeup was just empowering with brown smokey eyes, rose-brown lips, and sculpted cheekbones
This MET Gala look of Isha Ambani wasn’t just a fashion statement, it was a flex, blending Indian heritage with modern tailoring and Met Gala theatrics
