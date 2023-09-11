Top 10 Isha Ambani’s photos with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others

Take a look at the most memorable photos of Isha with top celebs.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

New Venture

Isha Ambani has joined hands with Alia Bhatt for her children's brand 'Ed-A-Mamma'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Alia Bhatt made the announcement on September. Both look gorgeous together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Big Moment

Isha Ambani can’t contain her excitement as she poses with Amitabh Bachchan in this candid photo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spreading Cheer

Karan Johar had danced to Bole Chudiyan at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid Shot

Isha Ambani in a candid photo with Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunners

Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani inaugurated the 21st edition of the JIO Mami Mumbai Film Festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BFFs

Isha Ambani hugs Kiara Advani at her wedding in Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Collage Maker-08-Sep-2023-04-47-PM-8376

Isha Ambani was clicked with Kusha Kapila at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect Daughter

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is the director of Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mom-Daughter Duo

Isha Ambani looks stunning as she poses with mom Neeta Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 1: Check state-wise collections of Shah Rukh Khan new movie  

 

 Find Out More