Isha Ambani's best looks from Anant, Radhika wedding festivities that you should copy too

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 15, 2024

Opening Look: Miss Sohee's customized attire worn by Isha Ambani to kick off the event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chanel Couture: Karl Lagerfeld's youthful, stylish custom Chanel dress, imagined by Shroff Adajania, was her second look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After Party Vibes: Isha looked fierce at the Rihanna concert in a Louis Vuitton dress with a 70s motif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She accessorized the look with a dramatic red lip and a pair of vivid emerald earrings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swadesh Fabrics: Honoring India's textile legacy, the matching ensembles incorporated textiles from Nita Ambani's Swadesh project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3D Embellishments: Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla reworked jewels to create a detailed blouse with 3D embellishments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Final Ensemble: Isha looked stunning in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga with pearls, jewels, and flowery capes that were carved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This was the reception look where Isha looked extra gorgeous and amazed everyone with her beautiful choker piece.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

