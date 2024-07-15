Isha Ambani's best looks from Anant, Radhika wedding festivities that you should copy too
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 15, 2024
Opening Look: Miss Sohee's customized attire worn by Isha Ambani to kick off the event.
Chanel Couture: Karl Lagerfeld's youthful, stylish custom Chanel dress, imagined by Shroff Adajania, was her second look.
After Party Vibes: Isha looked fierce at the Rihanna concert in a Louis Vuitton dress with a 70s motif.
She accessorized the look with a dramatic red lip and a pair of vivid emerald earrings.
Swadesh Fabrics: Honoring India's textile legacy, the matching ensembles incorporated textiles from Nita Ambani's Swadesh project.
3D Embellishments: Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla reworked jewels to create a detailed blouse with 3D embellishments.
Final Ensemble: Isha looked stunning in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga with pearls, jewels, and flowery capes that were carved.
This was the reception look where Isha looked extra gorgeous and amazed everyone with her beautiful choker piece.
