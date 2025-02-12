Top 10 Bilal Abbas Khan inspired formal outfits that will make you go ‘WOW’
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2025
Bilal Abbas is one of most popular Pakistani actors who has captivated audiences not just with his on-screen performances but also by his dashing style. Let’s look at his outfits that you might need in your wardrobe.
Bilal wins people’s hearts in this all black outfit paired with a silver chain.
Bilal looks awesome in this half sleeves white shirt paired with formal black pants.
Bilal makes fans go ‘WOW’ in this textured black kurta set.
Bilal steals hearts in this dark blue coat paired with white shirt and matching pant and completed with a bow.
Bilal Abbas looks stunning in this navy blue coat paired with black shirt.
Bilal looks dashing in this complete white look including cotton shirt and linen pants.
Bilal looks stunning in this black kurta paired with matching pajamas and enhanced with black coat.
Bilal turns heads in this textured off white kurta set paired with a dupatta.
Bilal gives the royal look in this full sleeve olive green waistcoat.
Bilal looks handsome in this white kurta-pyjama paired with a matching waist coat.
