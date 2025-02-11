Top 10 Durefishans-inspired latest Pakistani suits for every occasion

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2025

Ishq Murshid actress Durefishans is a celebrated Pakistani artist not just because of her memorable roles but also because of her versatile style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dure's light blue suit style is a must-try look for any occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Durefishans look beautiful in this baby pink cotton suit paired with heavy dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Durefishans' shimmery kurta look is straight from the dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dure looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this white heavy flared frock suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dure looks stunning in this black patterned white kurta paired with matching palazzo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dure looks stunning in this beautiful black embroidered kurta set paired with a net dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dure looks beautiful in this simple cherry red kurta set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dure looks party ready in this mustard yellow embroidered kurta set with matching floral print palazzo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Durefishans turn heads in this floral print white kurta paired with matching palazzo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dure looks gorgeous in this floral print cream slit kurta paired with matching palazzo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Superhit K-Dramas of Lee Min-Ho you will surely fall in love with him

 

 Find Out More