Top 10 Durefishans-inspired latest Pakistani suits for every occasion
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 11, 2025
Ishq Murshid actress Durefishans is a celebrated Pakistani artist not just because of her memorable roles but also because of her versatile style.
Dure's light blue suit style is a must-try look for any occasion.
Durefishans look beautiful in this baby pink cotton suit paired with heavy dupatta.
Durefishans' shimmery kurta look is straight from the dreams.
Dure looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this white heavy flared frock suit.
Dure looks stunning in this black patterned white kurta paired with matching palazzo.
Dure looks stunning in this beautiful black embroidered kurta set paired with a net dupatta.
Dure looks beautiful in this simple cherry red kurta set.
Dure looks party ready in this mustard yellow embroidered kurta set with matching floral print palazzo.
Durefishans turn heads in this floral print white kurta paired with matching palazzo.
Dure looks gorgeous in this floral print cream slit kurta paired with matching palazzo.
