Kareena Kapoor makes jaws drop in a burgundy outfit

Jaane Jaan actor Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress with her sartorial choices. | Sep 05, 2023
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her OTT debut with Netflix's Jaane Jaan.
During Jaane Jaan trailer launch, Kareena Kapoor looked stunning seen in a burgundy skirt set.
Her outfit included a halter-neck bralette blouse, a long blazer, paired with a long-trailing skirt featuring asymmetrical edges.
The blazer also featured golden buttons.
The gorgeous star accessorized the look with matching jewellery.
Kareena Kapoor finished look by opting for gold earrings, burgundy heels and minimal makeup.
Take cues from Kareena on how to look radiant with a natural finish.
Kareena Kapoor plays a 'seedhi saadi' Maya D'Souza in Jaane Jaan whose life changes forever after she meets her neighbor Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat).
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is based on Higashino Keigo's novel The Devotion of Suspect X.
