Kareena Kapoor makes jaws drop in a burgundy outfit

Jaane Jaan actor Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress with her sartorial choices.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

OTT Debut

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her OTT debut with Netflix’s Jaane Jaan.

Stunner

During Jaane Jaan trailer launch, Kareena Kapoor looked stunning seen in a burgundy skirt set.

Dress To Impress

Her outfit included a halter-neck bralette blouse, a long blazer, paired with a long-trailing skirt featuring asymmetrical edges.

ICYMI

The blazer also featured golden buttons.

Perfect Look

The gorgeous star accessorized the look with matching jewellery.

Slay, The Kareena Way

Kareena Kapoor finished look by opting for gold earrings, burgundy heels and minimal makeup.

Dewy Glam Look

Take cues from Kareena on how to look radiant with a natural finish.

Collage Maker-05-Sep-2023-03-15-PM-2355

'Seedhi Saadi' Maya

Kareena Kapoor plays a 'seedhi saadi' Maya D'Souza in Jaane Jaan whose life changes forever after she meets her neighbor Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat).

Already A Hit?

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is based on Higashino Keigo's novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

Thanks For Reading!

