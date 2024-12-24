Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more celeb-inspired Christmas outfits to try this season

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor looks uber-hot in this outfit and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in frills and her happy pictures will make you fall for her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora is surely ageing gracefully and her pictures will make you skip a heart beat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday is a fashionista and always looks classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif is a muse for the photographers and her pictures speak volumes about her styling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani manages to turn heads in style and her fashion game is on-point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra is surely a bombshell and has an impeccable style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone carries any outfit with much ease and her pictures will make your jaw-drop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diana Penty looks drop-dead gorgeous in this dress and her pictrues will set your heart racing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in this red dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Shyam Benegal films that brought a new wave in Indian Cinema

 

 Find Out More