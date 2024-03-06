Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: Top 10 most glamorous looks till date

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Jahnvi Kapoor, the birthday girl has been seen upscaling her fashion sense day by day and we are loving it!

Be it Western or Indian, her fashion game is on point.

White really suits Janhvi Kapoor and we love all her fashion outfits.

Looking adorable, Janhvi Kapoor attended an awards ceremony wearing a yellow mermaid gown.

Janhvi Kapoor posted photos of herself wearing a short black dress with silver accents and a dramatic shoulder design.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a body-hugging black latex gown at an awards ceremony.

Wearing a blue mermaid gown and gloves, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as she attended an awards ceremony.

Wearing a beautiful pastel green lehenga, Janhvi Kapoor attended the engagement party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In November of last year, Janhvi Kapoor was present at a party in Dubai. In a beige gown, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor had two releases, went on a Maldivian holiday, and concluded the year on a positive note. Take a look at how stunning she looks.

Thanks For Reading!

