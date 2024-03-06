Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: Top 10 most glamorous looks till date
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
Jahnvi Kapoor, the birthday girl has been seen upscaling her fashion sense day by day and we are loving it!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be it Western or Indian, her fashion game is on point.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
White really suits Janhvi Kapoor and we love all her fashion outfits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Looking adorable, Janhvi Kapoor attended an awards ceremony wearing a yellow mermaid gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor posted photos of herself wearing a short black dress with silver accents and a dramatic shoulder design.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor wore a body-hugging black latex gown at an awards ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wearing a blue mermaid gown and gloves, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as she attended an awards ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wearing a beautiful pastel green lehenga, Janhvi Kapoor attended the engagement party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In November of last year, Janhvi Kapoor was present at a party in Dubai. In a beige gown, she looked absolutely gorgeous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last year, Janhvi Kapoor had two releases, went on a Maldivian holiday, and concluded the year on a positive note. Take a look at how stunning she looks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean superstars whose hair secrets will amaze you
Find Out More