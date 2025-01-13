Janhvi Kapoor-inspired fashion: Get Lohri ready with celeb-inspired Punjabi looks

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor has brought revolution in the fashion market with her traditional outfits that are suited for any occasion.

Janhvi’s style is the dream for women. Let’s take a look into the actress's wardrobe.

Janhvi was recently spotted in a yellow-pink Punjabi Patiala suit with embroidered net dupatta. The whole fit is complemented with paranda and basic accessories.

Janhvi slayed the Punjabi style with dhoti pants and light embroidered thin strap short kurta.

The neon green floral print frock suit is ideal for any festive gathering.

Janhvi was spotted in a beautiful V-neck pink frock suit styled with simple yet heavy dupatta and light makeup.

This sea-green deep neck chanderi kurta is one of the show stealers.

This simple yet stylish cotton salwar kameez fit with net dupatta from Janhvi’s wardrobe is a must-try.

With this blue traditional wear, get festive ready with heavy earrings, makeup and stylish hair style

The plain white kurta with embroidered net dupatta is never off the trend.

