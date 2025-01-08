Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia; Celeb-approved Kanjeevaram saree fashion for Pongal
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 08, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a breathe of fresh air in this beautiful Kanjeevaram saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha is an epitome of grace in this Kanjeevaram saree and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's picture in Kanjeevaram prove she is the ultimate muse for the photographers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt is surely a bombshell and her pictures speak volumes about her styling.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia manages to turn head in this beautiful Kanjeevaram saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her pictures in Kanjeevaram saree will set your heart racing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde looks quite graceful and classy in this snap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra gives major style goals with her unique fashion sense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon never disappoints the fashion police with her choices.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Muerki definitely knows how to get the best out from her outfit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Doctors on JioCinema and other Top 8 medical dramas on OTT that make for an intriguing watch
Find Out More