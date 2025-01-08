Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia; Celeb-approved Kanjeevaram saree fashion for Pongal

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a breathe of fresh air in this beautiful Kanjeevaram saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha is an epitome of grace in this Kanjeevaram saree and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor's picture in Kanjeevaram prove she is the ultimate muse for the photographers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt is surely a bombshell and her pictures speak volumes about her styling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia manages to turn head in this beautiful Kanjeevaram saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her pictures in Kanjeevaram saree will set your heart racing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde looks quite graceful and classy in this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra gives major style goals with her unique fashion sense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon never disappoints the fashion police with her choices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Muerki definitely knows how to get the best out from her outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Doctors on JioCinema and other Top 8 medical dramas on OTT that make for an intriguing watch

 

 Find Out More