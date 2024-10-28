Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Top 10 actresses inspired sequin saree for Diwali parties
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 28, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista and always looks classy.
Alia Bhatt knows how to get the best out from her outfit.
Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to look drop-dead gorgeous in every frame.
Kiara Advani sets the temperature soaring with her bold pictures.
Kriti Sanon is surely a bombshell and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Diana Penty's pictures speak volumes about her styling.
Deepika Padukone simply oozes oomph in the picture.
Nora Fatehi is quite well known for her bold avatar on-screen and is a muse for any photographer.
Alaya F pictures are a treat for her fans and add glam to her look.
Priyanka Chopra never disappoints the fashion police with her choices.
