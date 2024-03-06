Janhvi Kapoor's net worth, most expensive possession and more

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Janhvi has always led a luxurious life and still leads a lavish one. She also has one of the highest incomes of any Bollywood actress.

Numerous media reports claim that Janhvi Kapoor's net worth is approximately Rs 58 crores.

Janhvi receives an acting pay of about Rs 5 crores per film. In addition to her work in acting, modeling, and television shows, she has a sizable social media following.

She uses her more than 21 million Instagram followers to promote products through sponsored partnerships.

For one sponsored post, she charges between Rs 70 and Rs 80 lakhs.

Janhvi was able to buy a property for herself in Juhu, Mumbai, thanks to all of her hard work.

The triplex apartment has a carpet size of 3,456 square feet and is projected to cost Rs 39 crores.

She is the owner of numerous expensive vehicles, including a BMW X5 valued at Rs 82.9 lakhs and a Mercedes GLE 250d valued at Rs 67.15 lakhs.

