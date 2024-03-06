Janhvi Kapoor's net worth, most expensive possession and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
Janhvi has always led a luxurious life and still leads a lavish one. She also has one of the highest incomes of any Bollywood actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Numerous media reports claim that Janhvi Kapoor's net worth is approximately Rs 58 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi receives an acting pay of about Rs 5 crores per film. In addition to her work in acting, modeling, and television shows, she has a sizable social media following.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She uses her more than 21 million Instagram followers to promote products through sponsored partnerships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For one sponsored post, she charges between Rs 70 and Rs 80 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi was able to buy a property for herself in Juhu, Mumbai, thanks to all of her hard work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The triplex apartment has a carpet size of 3,456 square feet and is projected to cost Rs 39 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is the owner of numerous expensive vehicles, including a BMW X5 valued at Rs 82.9 lakhs and a Mercedes GLE 250d valued at Rs 67.15 lakhs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: Top 10 most glamorous looks till date
Find Out More