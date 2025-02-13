Janhvi Kapoor’s TOP 10 looks You can steal for Valentine’s Day

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2025

Janhvi's body-con simple dress makes her beauty shine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red dress by Janhvi Kapoor looks classy.

Shimmery red dress is all about grace.

Janhvi looks gorgeous in black dress.

The white top paired with skirt and blazer gives a confident look.

Janhvi Kapoor's satin mini dress looks adorable.

Burgundy red dress makes her pretty.

Shimmery slit-cut dress looks wow.

Janhvi Kapoor looks beautiful in red saree.

Simple red dress is a cute casual outfit.

