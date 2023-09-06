Janmashtami 2023: Popular quotes by Lord Krishna from Bhagavad Gita

We get you Lord Krishna's quotes that will inspire you to do better in life.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

There's A Reason For Everything

"Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Work Sans Expectations

"You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nothing Is Permanent

"Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't Fear Anything

"Soul is neither born, and nor does it die."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Materialistic Pleasure Is Inane

"You came empty handed, and you will leave empty handed."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Be Wise

"Three gates leading to hell are lust, anger and greed."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You Become What You Think

"Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doubts Lead To Misunderstandings

"There is neither this world, nor the world beyond. nor happiness for the one who doubts."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream And Achieve

"We’re kept from our goal not by obstacles, but by a clear path to a lesser goal."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jawan, Jailer, Pathaan, and more one-word films that smashed the box office

 

 Find Out More