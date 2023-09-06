Janmashtami 2023: Popular quotes by Lord Krishna from Bhagavad Gita

We get you Lord Krishna's quotes that will inspire you to do better in life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
"Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Soul is neither born, and nor does it die."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"You came empty handed, and you will leave empty handed."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Three gates leading to hell are lust, anger and greed."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"There is neither this world, nor the world beyond. nor happiness for the one who doubts."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"We’re kept from our goal not by obstacles, but by a clear path to a lesser goal."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
