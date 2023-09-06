Janmashtami 2023: Unique baby names inspired by Lord Krishna

We give you a lowdown on the most unique and interesting baby names that have been inspired by Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Avyukt, another name for Lord Krishna, means crystal clear or clear minded.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monish, which means attractive or Lord of mind, is used for Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna was fondly referred to as Siddhanta, which means principle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Attributed to Lord Krishna, Vivaan refers to the rays of the morning sun, and to the person who is full of life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another name attached to Krishna, Vrajraj means King of Vrindavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lord Krishna was also referred to as Yaduraj which means the king of the Yadu clan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoubhit means ornamented, brilliant and handsome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anant means eternal or endless. Lord Krishna was eternal, which is the reason why he was called Anant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Often associated with Krishna, Darsh means sight or handsome. The name is derived from the word Darshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
