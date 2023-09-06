Janmashtami 2023: Unique baby names inspired by Lord Krishna

We give you a lowdown on the most unique and interesting baby names that have been inspired by Lord Krishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Avyuktya

Avyukt, another name for Lord Krishna, means crystal clear or clear minded.

Monish

Monish, which means attractive or Lord of mind, is used for Lord Krishna.

Siddhanta

Krishna was fondly referred to as Siddhanta, which means principle.

Vivaan

Attributed to Lord Krishna, Vivaan refers to the rays of the morning sun, and to the person who is full of life.

Vrajraj

Another name attached to Krishna, Vrajraj means King of Vrindavan.

Yaduraj

Lord Krishna was also referred to as Yaduraj which means the king of the Yadu clan.

Shoubhit

Shoubhit means ornamented, brilliant and handsome.

Anant

Anant means eternal or endless. Lord Krishna was eternal, which is the reason why he was called Anant.

Darsh

Often associated with Krishna, Darsh means sight or handsome. The name is derived from the word Darshan.

