Jannat Zubair’s TOP 10 outfits that redefined fashion goals
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 15, 2025
Jannat looks beautiful in traditional outfit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beige pantsuit is the perfect pick.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mint green top with jeans is a cute casual outfit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yellow dress looks just so pretty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Satin mini dress looks absolutely adorable.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Violet gharara set embrace her beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blue dhoti set is a perfect mix of tradition and modernity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink mini dress compliments Jannat's look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blue lehenga enhances her charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress effortlessly stuns pink bodycon dress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nayantara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan: Meet highest paid South Indian actresses
Find Out More