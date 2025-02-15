Jannat Zubair’s TOP 10 outfits that redefined fashion goals

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2025

Jannat looks beautiful in traditional outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beige pantsuit is the perfect pick.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mint green top with jeans is a cute casual outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yellow dress looks just so pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satin mini dress looks absolutely adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Violet gharara set embrace her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue dhoti set is a perfect mix of tradition and modernity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink mini dress compliments Jannat's look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue lehenga enhances her charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress effortlessly stuns pink bodycon dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nayantara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan: Meet highest paid South Indian actresses

 

 Find Out More