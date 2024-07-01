Jatt and Juliet 3 actress Neeru Bajwa: Educational qualification, relationships, net worth and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Early Years: August 26, 1980, marked the birth of Neeru Bajwa in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Educational Background: Having started her career in the entertainment sector at an early age, she did not pursue official education further.

Career Launch: In 1998, Neeru Bajwa made her Bollywood film debut in Main Solah Baras Ki.

Her most well-known contribution to Punjabi cinema is found in the films Channo Kamli Yaar Di, Mel Karade Rabba, and Jatt & Juliet.

Previous relationships: Neeru Bajwa was romantically involved with actor Amit Sadh according to the sources. After a few years, the couple split up.

Matrimony: In 2015, she wed Canadian businessman Harry Jawandha. Together, they have three daughters.

Neeru Bajwa is reported to have a net worth of $15 million.

Accolades & Recognition: She has won multiple accolades for her work, including the Filmfare (Punjabi) and PTC Punjabi Film Awards.

