Jawan actress Nayanthara’s fitness secret is an easy-to-make smoothie

Nayanthara's go-to smoothie helps her stay fit and glowing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Nayanthara is one of the fittest actors in the South Indian film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jawan star is very strict with her diet and follows a routine to maintain her fitness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara swears by a full-fibre and low carbohydrate Coconut smoothie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves the drink so much that it is her go-to breakfast and evening meal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The drink can be prepared with the following ingredients: 2 cups coconut water, 1 cup tender coconut, ½ cup coconut meal, sugar to taste and a pinch of cardamom and cinnamon powder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Add coconut water and tender coconut to a blender jar and blend. Then, add coconut milk and sugar and blend again. Add cinnamon, cardamom powder and some ice cubes and blend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The drink is an easy beverage to make and serves as a respite to the summer heat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As coconut is rich in fiber, it helps control blood sugar levels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Coconut water has rich antioxidants properties and is also enriched with Vitamin C, thus giving a glow to your skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will next be seen in the film Mannangatti Since 1960 alongside Yogi Babu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!