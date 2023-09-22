Jawan actress Nayanthara’s fitness secret is an easy-to-make smoothie

Nayanthara's go-to smoothie helps her stay fit and glowing.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

One of the fittest actors

Nayanthara is one of the fittest actors in the South Indian film industry.

Strict diet

The Jawan star is very strict with her diet and follows a routine to maintain her fitness.

Breakfast smoothie

Nayanthara swears by a full-fibre and low carbohydrate Coconut smoothie.

Go-to drink

The actor loves the drink so much that it is her go-to breakfast and evening meal.

Ingredients

The drink can be prepared with the following ingredients: 2 cups coconut water, 1 cup tender coconut, ½ cup coconut meal, sugar to taste and a pinch of cardamom and cinnamon powder.

How to make

Add coconut water and tender coconut to a blender jar and blend. Then, add coconut milk and sugar and blend again. Add cinnamon, cardamom powder and some ice cubes and blend.

Summer drink

The drink is an easy beverage to make and serves as a respite to the summer heat.

Health benefits

As coconut is rich in fiber, it helps control blood sugar levels.

Helps skin glow

Coconut water has rich antioxidants properties and is also enriched with Vitamin C, thus giving a glow to your skin.

Upcoming films

The actor will next be seen in the film Mannangatti Since 1960 alongside Yogi Babu.

