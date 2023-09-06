Shah Rukh Khan, Ankit Gupta own land on moon: Check details

Know about the famous personalities who own land on the moon, and the cost involved.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed that a fan in Australia gifted him a piece of land on the moon on his 52nd birthday.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput bought the region called ‘Mare Muscoviense’ or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’ for Rs 55 lakhs.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

After Bigg Boss, TV actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary were gifted an acre of land on the Moon by a fan.

Rupesh Maison

An entrepreneur who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, Rupesh Maison has also bought land on the moon.

Chandrayan 3 Impact

He made the purchase following Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

Suman Deb Nath

Suman Deb Nath, a citizen of Tripura, was so inspired by Bollywood that he reportedly bought the land from International Lunar Society for Rs 6,000.

Easy Process

You too can also purchase land on the moon through the official website of the Lunar Registry.

Cost Info

According to the Lunar's Registry website, an acre of land on the moon within the Lake of Happiness costs approximately Rs 2,405.

Regions To Know

The Lunar Registry includes several regions including the Sea of Tranquility and the Lake of Dreams.

