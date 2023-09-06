Shah Rukh Khan, Ankit Gupta own land on moon: Check details

Know about the famous personalities who own land on the moon, and the cost involved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed that a fan in Australia gifted him a piece of land on the moon on his 52nd birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput bought the region called ‘Mare Muscoviense’ or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’ for Rs 55 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Bigg Boss, TV actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary were gifted an acre of land on the Moon by a fan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An entrepreneur who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, Rupesh Maison has also bought land on the moon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He made the purchase following Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suman Deb Nath, a citizen of Tripura, was so inspired by Bollywood that he reportedly bought the land from International Lunar Society for Rs 6,000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You too can also purchase land on the moon through the official website of the Lunar Registry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to the Lunar's Registry website, an acre of land on the moon within the Lake of Happiness costs approximately Rs 2,405.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunar Registry includes several regions including the Sea of Tranquility and the Lake of Dreams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
